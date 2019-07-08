Charlton Jacobs, 23, was shot in the head. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Mystery surrounds the identity of a teenage girl whose body was found with a bullet in the head in Hanover Park on Saturday morning.



Confused residents gathered at Ontario Court shortly after 7 am where the girl’s body was found just metres from that of another murder victim, Charlton Jacobs, 23.





“He was shot four times in the head and there were 22 doppies [cartridges] at the scene,” said a senior police source.





Gunshot





“Nobody knew about the girl until children went to the substation.





“When we went, we saw that she had a gunshot wound in the head and [had] died.





“There were no doppies where her body was found so we suspect that she was with him (Charlton) and ran away when the shooting happened and died behind the substation.





“She is about 16 years old.”





The young coloured girl with short hair was wearing a grey T-shirt, shorts, sloffies (flip flops) and a black jacket.





Residents at the scene told officers they did not recognise the girl.





Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says the first body was found at 7.20 am.





“The body of a 23-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and a second person about 10 metres away from him with a gunshot wound to the head.





“A double murder case was registered for investigation. The motive for the murders is unknown at this stage.”





Charlton’s mother, Maureen, 50, says she last saw her son on Friday night.





“I am trying to put this puzzle together because we also do not know this girl,” she says.





“Charlton told me he was going out dancing on Friday and he will only be home on Saturday morning.





Gunshots





“At about 5 am we heard gunshots but did not go look.





“At about 7 am someone came to tell me it is Charlton (that had been shot).”





Maureen says she has heard rumours that her son was a member of the Ghetto Kids gang, but rejected this.





“There is a klomp stories (lot of stories) that he was a Ghetto (gang member) but it is not true.





“I know about the pictures where Charlton smoked dagga but he was not a gangster.





“He was unemployed and had a girlfriend but it was not that girl they found.”





Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.