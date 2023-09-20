‘No coloureds, no trading,’ says National Coloured Congress president Fadiel Adams

A local petrol station on the Cape Flats was closed for business on Wednesday morning after a political party protested outside. The BP Express along Eisleben Street in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, was shut down with immediate effect by protesters led by the president of the National Coloured Congress (NCC), Fadiel Adams.

Protesters aired their grievances as stated that the business was not "coloured compliant", meaning there were no people from the area employed at the petrol station. Entrances and exits to the petrol station were blocked by residents. Police were also called to the scene.

Speaking live on his Facebook page, Adams said they have decided they will make businesses 'coloured compliant'. "If coloured don’t work. You don’t trade. Look. It’s cold. We really don’t want to be here, but they have declared war on our people, and wars are fought in all weather." He also commented on the police vehicles sent out, stating the officers are needed elsewhere.

"We are not criminals. All we want is the opportunity for our children not to become criminals. We are closing down businesses that do not employ locals. We are done talking. This is the time for action. No coloureds. No trading," he said. He said businesses will respect the Employment Equity Act or they will be shut down. Adams said protesters were threatened with arrest, but they were prepared to go to prison for what they believed.

Speaking on camera, Harold De Lili, chairman of a community organisation, came out in support of the NCC. "This is fantastic. I am so glad that the NCC is here for our coloured community. It’s by time that this happened. Our youth are addicted to drugs because there are no jobs for them. I feel what is being done is right, and what the NCC is doing is right," De Lili said. Another protester said they support the same petrol station, but cannot become employed by the establishment.

"If you not going to employ us, we will not support you." Adams also said this will not be the only time they take action against businesses and will continue to do so until businesses become "coloured compliant". "You have time to comply, or we will rehabilitate you. Friendly warning, to all businesses, not just in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, but all over the Western Cape," he said.

A few hours later, Adams gave an update on his Facebook page on his meeting with the owner of the BP Express. "I’ve got a very short update for you. Small victory. BP Express Eisleben, Mitchells Plain are in full agreement with 50% coloured representation," he said. The Department of Employment and Labour ended its National Employment Equity Roadshow in partnership with the CCMA in Cape Town recently and said its proposed sector-specific Employment Equity (EE) targets would assist the majority population to be fairly represented.