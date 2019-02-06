

Cape Town - The Powerball jackpot has rolled over for a record 21st time after Tuesday night's draw. The estimated jackpot was a whopping R165 million but nobody managed to get the magic six-number combination.

The estimated jackpot for the next Powerball draw, which takes place on Friday, is a jaw-dropping R180 million.





If you were one of the two lucky punters who managed to pick five correct numbers, your prize totals R471 649.60.





The highest previous Powerball jackpot, a staggering R145 million, was won in August last year. The winner was an engineer from Mpumalanga. According to the Daily News, he stashed the winning ticket in his sock and reported for work the Monday after his windfall. Accompanied by his wife, he claimed his windfall at Ithuba's Sandton offices the next Tuesday.





The PowerBall is televised live on eTV every Tuesday and Friday at 9 pm.





