NSRI hails hero holidaymaker for rescuing Mossel Bay teen in distress

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has commended a Uitenhage man on holiday with his family in Mossel Bay for the rescue of a teenage girl. According to the local Mossel Bay Advertiser, Charles van Wyk was watching over his 12-year-old son at Die Poort Tidal Pool when he noticed two young females appear to grow tired while swimming,and one of them appeared to be in distress.

Another woman tried to reach the girls, but retreated. Van Wyk then launched into the water and swam past his son, reaching the two young women, helping a 15 year old to stay afloat. He was able to bring the teenager closer to shore where he was assisted by an unidentified man. Together they brought the teenager to shore, while the second girl had managed to reach the shore unassisted. NSRI lifeguards, alerted to the incident, arrived on the scene, and initiated medical treatment on the teenager. NSRI Mossel Bay medics and By Grace paramedics, assisted by lifeguards, stabilised the teen and she was later transported to hospital.

Van Wyk has been commended for saving the teenagers life, the NSRI said. The outcome was not as pleasant for a pair of brothers swimming at Aston Bay Lagoon, Jeffreys Bay. On January 6, the NSRI’s Jeffreys Bay crew was alerted by Kouga lifeguards to two local brothers who were in need of medical care.

An off-duty NSRI crewman responded after he and his wife noticed commotion on the other side of the lagoon. “An NSRI Jeffreys Bay rescue vehicle, Gardmed ambulance services, EC Government Health EMS, Relay ambulance services and the SA Police Services responded to the event. Arriving on the scene, NSRI members Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) efforts were commenced on one of the men, age 29, joined by paramedics,” the NSRI said. “Despite extensive CPR efforts sadly the man was declared deceased.