Elizabeth "Mimmie" William's and her two co-accused, Portia Jonkers and Princess Gopi, are before Magistrate Bukiwe Sambudla for their bail application.

Detective Constable George Sylvester told the court on the day she was arrested that Mimmie was found in possession of a surgical blade and told cops she was suicidal.





Mimmie, who was a nurse at Tygerberg Hospital, has resigned from her job.





State prosecutor, Laurentia Morkel, said they will oppose bail for Mimmie, who is being represented by a private attorney but have recommended bail be set at R1000 for Jonkers and Gopi.





One of the co-accused, Princess Gopi was granted R1000 bail. Picture Supplied





