Nurse delivers baby at parking lot of Melomed Mitchells Plain hospital

Cape Town - A senior nurse at the Melomed Mitchells Plain private hospital became a hero when she helped a pregnant patient delivery a baby at the hospital's parking lot after her water broke. The second time mother, Ntombizodwa Zuzani, had experienced minor back pain for a few days prior to the incident on Thursday.

She had been busy preparing her first child for school when she noticed an increase in pain and felt the need to use the bathroom. She made her way to the hospital. En route her water broke and on arrival at the hospital she encountered Pretty Njapha, a Melomed Mitchells Plain private hospital senior nurse as she entered the parking area. Melomed group marketing manager, Shameema Adams, said Njapha was on her lunch break on her way out of the hospital when a man approached her, requesting help for a woman who was about to give birth in a nearby car.

She discovered that the woman in the car was in labour. “Njapha quickly assessed the situation, calmed the mother down and helped her deliver the baby within 15 minutes. “After the successful delivery, the baby boy was named Nhlanhla (meaning ”Lucky“ in English) by his mother.

Adams said that only one nurse was involved in the initial delivery of the baby, and the Melomed Mitchells Plain Trauma staff were then called to cut the umbilical cord and take her to the maternity ward for further treatment. Adams said both the mother and baby were in good health. “The mother has expressed her deep appreciation for the swift response and assistance provided by our nurse who was on her lunch break at the time. She is amazed to have given birth to her baby in the car at our parking lot, surrounded by our qualified Melomed staff.

“It is indeed a testament to the unwavering dedication of our healthcare professionals, who are committed to providing exceptional care to our patients at all times. “Despite an expected delivery date of April, 26 2023 via a C-Section, this miracle baby arrived earlier and serves as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. “We were touched to learn that the patient requested to meet with the nurse who assisted her, to express her immense gratitude and appreciation,” she said.

Adams further said that the hospital is pleased to have once again been afforded the opportunity to serve the community and the recent incident is a clear demonstration of our unwavering commitment to the needs of the people, even during our lunch breaks. “Our team of registered nurses are highly skilled and equipped to deliver quality care at any time, and in any setting. “We are dedicated to continuously improving the quality of care we provide to our patients, and we remain committed to delivering exceptional healthcare services to all.