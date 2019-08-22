A police officer shot and killed one of five suspects who allegedly tried to enter his home, in what is believed to be a crowbar gang attack.

Cape Town - A police officer shot and killed one of five suspects who allegedly tried to enter his home, in what is believed to be a crowbar gang attack, on Monday afternoon. The off-duty officer heard footsteps in the backyard of his Site C, Khayelitsha home and followed the sound to a room. When he looked out of the open window, he saw four men, apparently all armed with guns and break-in implements.

One of the suspects were already inside the room, but the cop didn’t immediately see him.

A police source says the 49-year-old officer had left after his shift ended and had just arrived home when the suspects pounced.

It is believed the men were aware the cop was inside the house and had planned to break-in, rob the house and steal his firearm.

The source says the crook in the room intended to shoot the officer but the cop quickly drew his weapon and fired three shots, killing him.

The four outside fled, leaving behind their accomplice, “who had pooped his pants when he died,” says the source.

“He acted on instinct and defended his home and himself,” adds the source.

A colleague, who cannot be named, tells the Daily Voice that the officer was a mild-mannered man and not trigger happy.

“We have worked together for many years and he has always been a carer, believing in intervention, rather than shooting someone.

“He believed his life was in danger. These criminals are coming after us now. We need to defend ourselves,” the cop said.

Police were called to the scene and no arrests were made.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the incident.

Acting IPID spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said the policeman saw the intruder at 1pm.

“The intruder pointed the firearm at the police official who also produced a firearm. The police official discharged his firearm and the intruder was instantly killed.”

