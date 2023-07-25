Once on the brink of ‘Day Zero’, Cape Town now has five dams with 100 percent capacity

Five dams around Cape Town which supply residents with potable drinking water have reached 100% capacity. This is according to a report based on data from the City of Cape Town and the National Department of Water and Sanitation, which regularly measure dam levels to assess the region's water availability and determine if water restrictions are necessary for residents and businesses.

The dams in and around Cape Town form part of the Western Cape Water Supply System, an integrated and collectively managed system of dams, pump stations, pipelines and tunnels. This system not only services Cape Town, but also supplies water to towns in the Overberg, Boland, West Coast and Swartland areas, and provides irrigation water for agriculture. As of July 24, the dam levels are as follows: Berg River: 100.5 percent of capacity Steenbras Lower: 102.6 percent of capacity Steenbras Upper: 100.6 percent of capacity Theewaterskloof: 102.2 percent of capacity Voëlvlei: 87.5 percent of capacity Wemmershoek: 100.0 percent of capacity The total water stored is 890,144 Ml, which is 99.1% of the total dam capacity. These figures are a significant improvement from the same period last year, where the total storage was at 75.3%.

This report comes in the wake of recent rainfall in the province, which has significantly boosted the dam levels. The current dam levels are a stark contrast to the situation a few years ago when Cape Town nearly reached "Day Zero" - a term used to describe when the city's dams would be so low that they would turn off the taps in homes and businesses, and residents would have to queue for water. The memory of "Day Zero" is still fresh in the minds of Cape Town residents.

The city was on the brink of becoming the first major city in the world to run out of clean drinking water. The crisis was averted, thanks to stringent water restrictions and a concerted effort by residents to save water. The current dam levels are a testament to the resilience of the people of Cape Town and the effectiveness of water conservation measures.