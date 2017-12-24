Emergency personnel at the crash site in Stellenbosch on Sunday, where a car rolled. One person in the car died and another was critically injured. Picture: Supplied by ER24

Cape Town - One person died and another was left in a critical condition after the vehicle they were traveling in veered off the R304 and rolled down an embankment in Stellenbosch early on Sunday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said when paramedics arrived at the scene just before 2am they found two people on the ground. They had been ejected from the car as it rolled.

"Upon further assessment, they found a man, believed to be in his 30s, in a critical condition," said Van Huyssteen, adding that paramedics tried their best to save him, but he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries. "He was declared dead at the scene."

The other person ejected from the car is a woman, believed to be 29. The woman was found in a critical condition. Paramedics attended to her before she was taken to Tygerberg Hospital.

Local authorities were on the scene. They are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

African News Agency (ANA)