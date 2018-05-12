CAPE TOWN - A woman, believed to be in her 40s, was killed and a man was injured when they were "trapped under a rockfall on what is understood to be a path that has been temporarily closed" on Table Mountain in Camps Bay, paramedics said on Sunday.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at about midday, where they had to wait for a helicopter to bring the injured man down, ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said.

He was treated and transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

The woman was declared dead by mountain rescue services. Two more women, also believed to be in their 40s, sustained minor injuries and did not want to be transported to hospital.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known, Siddall said.

African News Agency/ANA