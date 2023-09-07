One Piece: Everything you need to know about actor Steven John Ward

The live action for the record-breaking anime and manga series One Piece (more like a phenomenal work of art, amirite?) has taken the world by storm. Loved by One Piece fans and non-One Piece fans alike, the Netflix show is believed to have broken the "live action curse".

The series was filmed in Cape Town and had a number of South African actors aboard the set. In addition to the staff, scores of South Africans also worked on the project. One of the many South African actors who knocked their performances out of the water was Steven John Ward. Ward plays one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the formidable Dracule Mihawk.

Here is everything you need to know about the man behind Mihawk: He has a Bachelor's degree in Live Performance from Afda. – Ward has received training under various local and international coaches and boasts an impressive portfolio in both theatre and film.

– Many might now recognise him as Mihawk, but he has showcased his talent in productions such as "Barefoot in the Park," "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," "The Day We Didn't Meet," and the Safta award-winning movie "From a House on Willow Street". – Ward’s journey into television started with his participation in the 2010 Amstel Class Act competition, where he secured the 7th position in South Africa. Since then, he has become a familiar face on screens worldwide. – He was born in Papua New Guinea and spent a significant amount of time in Los Angeles. In 2018, he returned to Johannesburg with his family, doing things both as an actor on screen and in the development of show productions.