Only a third of over 60s in the Western Cape have registered for the vaccine

Western Cape Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete says only a third of over the 60s population in the Western Cape have registered for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Phase two of the vaccine rollout was launched yesterday at 87 sites across the country.People over the age of 60 who have registered on the EVDS will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

Cloete says he has full confidence in the province's healthcare system. However, more people need to register.

"We've got 228 000 people registered which is one third of the 720 000 that should be registered. There is a team of people that have analyzed and the areas where people have registered the most is in affluent areas and areas where people have access to information. The areas where people have registered the least is the underprivileged areas. We are making it our mission to go to those areas to serve the most vulnerable,“ says Cloete.

The national Department of Health has over 975 000 Pfizer doses to kick off phase two of the rollout.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said five million senior citizens are targeted to be completed by the end of June, provided that the supply of vaccines flows as anticipated.

"By end June we expect to have received 4,5 million doses of Pfizer and, 2 million doses of J&J once released"

The Health Department said at this stage you cannot choose to receive the vaccine. Rather, once you have registered on the EVDS system, you will be informed via SMS when and where you’ll be getting it.

There are now 5 ways ways to register on EVDS:

1. online at www.vaccine.enroll.gov.za

2. using the WhatsApp line 0600 123456

3. by sms – dial *134*832#

4. call the Covid-19 hotline, 0800 029 999

5. You can use the new QR – simply scan and follow the prompts. The QR code will be published widely and can be found on the sacoronavirus website or the National Department of Health website.

All services are zero rated – meaning you don’t need airtime, data or money to use the services.

[email protected]