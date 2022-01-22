Ou Kaapse Weg vegetation fires under control

The vegetation fire on both sides of Ou Kaapse Weg has been brought under control. The fires were reported just before noon on Saturday.

“The swift response of the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue service, in collaboration with Table Mountain National Parks and Wildland Fire Volunteers, managed to stop the fire from spreading further,” said the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue service. “We had 12 firefighting appliances and approximately 80 staff members on scene, including the two sets of seasonal firefighters,” it said. Helicopters water-bombed the area and returned to base just after 2pm.

According to a Twitter thread from Table Mountain National Park, the Table Mountain National Park team, NCC Wildfires Newlands and Volunteer Wildfire Services crews were on the scene to tackle the multiple fires that broke out along Ou Kaapse Weg. Earlier on Saturday, Ou Kaapse Weg was closed in both directions between Steenberg and Silvermine Road, Noordhoek, said a spokesperson for Cape Town’s fire and rescue service. At 1.40pm, a tweet from Table Mountain National Park said all seven "ignition areas" had been contained. However, the situation remained "very volatile".