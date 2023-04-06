Oudtshoorn municipality takes action over reckless council driver

Cape Town - The Greater Oudtshoorn Municipality has instituted an immediate investigation relating to a shocking video which surfaced, showing a municipal vehicle being driven recklessly, endangering the lives of other motorists. This comes after a video was shared by @_ArriveAlive on Wednesday, showing a municipal vehicle being driven recklessly, endangering the lives of other motorists.

The vehicle and driver have already been recognised on the tracking system of the Greater Oudtshoorn Municipality. On Thursday afternoon, the municipality said disciplinary action against the driver had already begun. Before you Overtake - Ask: Is it Legal? Is it Safe? Is it Necessary? https://t.co/t8G1tVk3wB #ArriveAlive #Overtaking @Oudtmun @WCGovSafelyHome @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/xkKgiu0r89 — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) April 5, 2023 The Greater Oudtshoorn Municipality’s acting municipal manager Walter Hendricks said the vehicle and driver had been identified on the municipality's tracking programme on Thursday afternoon.

“The process to institute disciplinary steps against the driver has already started,,” Hendricks said. Hendricks has given the assurance that the incident was viewed as serious and that action would be taken. Some social media users expressed their views about the incident, saying:

CG #oudtshoorn @Oudtmun yeah the traffic in oudt dont care. One can show it to them and I bet there will be zero action. — Scott Bandit (@scott_bandit) April 6, 2023 “@Oudtmun yeah the traffic in Oudtshoorn dont care. One can show it to them and I bet there will be zero action,” - @scott_bandit said. He must be jailed. He must be found and jailed. — Khehle Ntlemeza (@KhehleN) April 5, 2023 “He must be jailed. He must be found and jailed," - @KhehleN said. “It’s even hard to defend this one as a union rep hey, near miss of the first car at high rise, pushing the second vehicle off road at high speed, doing it over a barrier line, no attempt to stop to check on all drivers involved eish yah neh its sad,” Mashberry Theo Dipela said on Facebook.