Outpouring of grief and tributes after missing Cape Town biker found dead

Cape Town – Tributes have been pouring in on social media after it was confirmed a missing Cape Town biker was found dead on Thursday. Wonderboy Hleza, 51, from Brackenfell went missing on April 26, he was last seen leaving his home in Sonkring.

Last week, police sought assistance from the public in locating the biker. His picture has been circulated far and wide in hopes of finding him alive. At the time, police said Hleza was last seen wearing a black riding jacket, black trousers, black motorbike gloves, black and white motorbike helmet and a red and yellow lucky star buff.

He was driving his silver Kawasaki GTR motorbike. However, on Thursday, provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed Hleza was found deceased. “This office can confirm that the body was found by the SAPS search team in Du Toitskloof Pass earlier today (Thursday). The body was retrieved by search and rescue teams at approximately 2pm,” van Wyk said.

He said police have opened an inquest docket for investigation purposes. Police have urged anyone with information to come forward and contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Mervyn Bezuidenhout on 079 505 6171/021 983 1968 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. [email protected]

