Over 260 suspects arrested, more than 100 for drug possession by City of Cape Town enforcement agencies

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies arrested 267 suspects in the past week, of which 110 suspects were arrested for the illegal possession and selling of drugs. Enforcement agencies also issued 83 909 fines.

Metro Police officers arrested 146 suspects, of which 65 were arrested on drug-related charges. According to the mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, other arrests included firearm-related crimes, domestic violence, property and commercial crimes. The officers also issued 4 712 fines during enforcement operations.

The Cape Town Traffic Services arrested 59 suspects, impounded 177 vehicles, confiscated 162 cell phones and issued 74 468 fines across the metropole area during its weekly patrols. The fines issued have increased by 2 183 from the week before. The Transport Enforcement Unit arrested seven suspects, impounded 120 vehicles and issued 4 745 fines for vehicle safety-related offences during enforcement operations.

Officers attached to the Law Enforcement department arrested 62 suspects in the past week, of which 45 of the arrests were for the possession and selling of drugs. A total of 4 729 fines were also issued. In its latest incident, officers attached to the Reaction Team were called for assistance in Broadlands Park on Sunday, where violence between rival gangs was ongoing.

Officers received information on a suspect who was involved in a shooting incident earlier that day and that the firearm was hidden at the suspect’s residence. During a search at the residence, a Taurus .38 special revolver and live ammunition was found and confiscated. The 33-year-old suspect was arrested and detained at the Strand police station.

“Our officers once again proved that following up on information timeously increases the chances of making a successful arrest. “The community is our eyes and ears, and the information shared will always be followed up. “The 267 arrests made by the City’s enforcement agencies shows that our officers are consistent in our crime prevention initiatives. “Confiscating illegal firearms and ammunition as well as dangerous weapons often stops a serious crime from happening,” Smith said.