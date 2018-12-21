Picture: @VulcanWildfire/Twitter.

Paarl - A fire that broke out at the Paarl Mountain has been contained, authorities confirmed on Friday. The fire broke out on Thursday night and saw approximately 500 hectares of mostly 15-year-old fynbos burnt.

Drakenstein Municipality in a Facebook post confirmed that the fire was under control "following aggressive firefighting operations for a large part of the night".

"Skeleton crews of Drakenstein Municipality and the Cape Winelands District Municipality's fire services sections are patrolling the area and will do so for the rest of today, while helicopter assistance remains on standby.

"The fact that water points are located nearby sped up mopping-up operations."

No injuries have been reported and the municipality said the cause of the fire remains unknown and was being investigated by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

"Drakenstein Municipality wishes to thank the Cape Winelands, Stellenbosch Municipality, Drakenstein Farmwatch and other private organisations for their efforts and assistance in containing the fire," the municipality said.