LANGEBAAN - A paraglider has been rescued after he crashed in the Saldanha Bay area on Saturday afternoon and is in a serious but stable condition in hospital, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

NSRI Mykonos duty crew were activated just before 3pm to respond to a paraglider accident at Spreeuwalle, near to Saldanha Bay, NSRI Mykonos duty coxswain Mike Shaw said.

The sea rescue craft Gemini Rescuer II and Jacqueline were launched. On arrival on the scene NSRI medics hiked up a sand dune to reach a seriously injured male paraglider and medical treatment was initiated, he said.

"Our sea rescue craft responded to collect an Atlantic Medical Response paramedic who was transported on our sea rescue craft to join us on the scene and the AMS/EMS Skymed rescue helicopter was activated by Metro EMS control.

"On the arrival of the helicopter the patient was secured onto a stretcher and hiked to where the helicopter was able to land and he has been airlifted to hospital in a stable but serious condition, Shaw said.

African News Agency/ANA