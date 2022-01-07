Parliament fire: sprinklers last serviced in 2017, Fire Safety Officers observed

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has released its Fire Safety Officers’ post-fire observations from those who were on the scene when the fire broke out at Parliament. In the report, the City states the report is not an official fire report on the incident.

“In the interests of transparency, and following great public interest, we release it publicly without any additional comment. “It reflects the observations of professionals, but does not in any way constitute or substitute for a full forensic investigation conducted by professional fire investigators. “This report has already been sent to the Speaker of Parliament,” Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said.

The assessment stated: “In terms of the National Building Regulations and Building Standards Act: Application of the Act, section 2(3) – subject to the provisions of subsection (4) this Act shall not bind the State subsection 4 only requires the State to lodge plans to the local authority for its information and comment i.e. it does not require approval nor does it require final inspection and sign off. The State in effect is simply doing what it wants to, as there is no legislation to guide and enforce. Parliament is a National Key Point, which further restricts the involvement of the City in the enforcement of fire regulations.“ The fire broke out on Sunday, January 2.

While at the scene between 4pm and 11pm, Divisional Commander, Wayne Visser conducted a brief check of fire suppression equipment and related fire safety matters at the Old Assembly. Visser found that the external hydrants were well marked and maintained with adequate access provided. “The sprinkler control valve set on the southern façade of the Old Assembly did not activate.

“Sprinklers did not activate. “The sprinklers were last serviced in 2017, with service scheduled for 2/2020”. Visser said it was not clear which apportion of the building was fitted with sprinklers and the required layout block plan at the valve set was illegible.

He further observed that the general fire aid fire suppression equipment (fire hose reels and fire extinguishers) were in-dated for service (11/2021), internal fire hydrants were operational with acceptable fire flow. A fire detection and alarm was present, however, due to the extensive damage it is uncertain the extent of the system. Visser stated general fire information signage was well presented.

"A major contributing factor to the excessive heat and smoke encountered throughout the builder was the open-latching of fire doors onto the fire escape staircases using small metal latches. "The ‘rabbit warren’ of locked office configurations off feeder passages negatively affected any ventilation from inner spaces“. Emergency staircases were poorly ventilated and wall panelling and decor materials presented additional fire loading throughout the building.

Roeland Street Fire Station’s Station Commander, JJ Williams concurred with Visser’s findings and added that during his walk around of affected areas he found that the National Assembly sprinkler valve was not serviced since 2017 and this needed to be serviced every three years. "The valve also appeared to be closed, if properly serviced the valve should have been locked with a chain in an open position and a block plan would have been available showing system layout.“ Williams said lifts also continued to operate despite a ‘break glass’ unit at one lift being activated.

He said roof smoke vents did activate at the National Assembly. Some of the areas of concerns raised by the report included: it was unclear if the fire alarm and detection system was operational as no fire alarm was received by Cape Town Fire Service from the old or new National Assembly buildings. An alarm was received after the fire fighters were already on scene from Tuynhuys adjacent to the assembly buildings.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning system (HVAC) failed to shut down which forced the City to isolate electricity to block and the lift safety trip did not operate. A suspect alleged to have caused the fire is in custody and made his first court appearance earlier this week. [email protected]