Parliament fire: These are the road closures in place

Cape Town - Several road closures are in place as firefighters battle a blaze on Parliament premises. Plein Street at Roeland will be closed as well as Commercial Street and Barrack Street.

Roeland will be closed at Hope Street, St. John's Street is closed at Vrede Street & Commercial Street is closed at Buitenkant Street. The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services received the call of a building alight in Parliament Avenue earlier on Sunday. A total of 36 firefighters and six firefighting appliances currently on the scene, battling the fire.

The Fire and Rescue Services confirmed that they were on scene at Parliament six minutes after the call was received and that they were already on scene when the fire detection alarms at Parliament activate it for the first time. Following an assessment of the fire, more resources were called. Later, Roeland Street, Sea Point, Salt River, Brooklyn, Goodwood and Milnerton firefighting crews arrived on scene.

Two Fire Safety Officers are also on the scene. “Fire is currently on the third floor. Initial reports indicate it started in the office space and is spreading toward the gymnasium,” said the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue service in a statement on Sunday. According to Fire and Rescue Service, the roof area has caught alight and the National Assembly building is on fire.

There are confirmed reports of cracks in some walls of the building. The fire has not been contained.