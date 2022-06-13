Parliament to probe GBV claims after EFF MPs and staffers ‘removed’ from Chamber

Parliament is set to investigate allegations of gender-based violence after EFF MPs and staff were removed from the House last week. Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the party’s chief whip, Floyd Shivambu, laid a complaint after Babalwa Mathulelwa, Noluvuyo Tafeni and Naledi Chirwa were removed from the Chamber following “disruptive behaviour” during the Presidency's budget vote.

The tabling of the budget vote descended into chaos on Thursday as the EFF refused to be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, whom they described as an alleged criminal. “Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has also been advised that at least two PPS personnel, Khunjulwa Sinono and Khaya Honey Vanqa, suffered abuse, assault and intimidation from the EFF MPs during their removal process,” Mothapo said.

EFF MPs and staffers were removed from the Chamber last week. Picture: EFF Twitter “Ms Sinino, in particular, sustained an injury to her face after being allegedly assaulted by a male EFF MP. She immediately received medical attention, and both have since opened criminal cases with the Cape Town police.”

EFF MPs and staffers were removed from the Chamber last week. Picture: EFF Twitter EFF MPs and staffers were removed from the Chamber last week. Picture: EFF Twitter Mothapo said the forceful removal of disruptive MPs was not a decision that was taken lightly. Mothapo said it was a last resort after all other avenues had been explored to protect the rights of the rest of the public representatives to fulfil their constitutional obligations and that of the public, whose hopes and aspirations for a better future rested with Parliament.

He added that in terms of the Rules of the House, a member may not engage in grossly disorderly conduct in the House and its forums. “Such conduct includes repeatedly undermining the authority of the presiding officer, refusing to obey the rulings of the presiding officer, and disrespecting and interrupting the presiding officer while addressing the House. “It also entails persisting in making serious allegations against another member without adequate substantiation or following the correct procedure; using or threatening violence against a member or other person; or acting in any other way to the serious detriment of the dignity, decorum or orderly procedure of the House,” Mothapo said.

Must Watch 🎥



The violence lashed out on women MPs on the orders of the Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula



All this to protect a criminal! #EFFInParliament pic.twitter.com/t4XAcmmgzc — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 10, 2022

If the presiding officer is of the opinion that a member is deliberately contravening a provision of these rules, or that a member is disregarding the authority of the chairperson, or that a member’s conduct is grossly disorderly, he or she may order the member to leave the Chamber immediately for the remainder of the day’s sitting. A member ordered to leave the Chamber must immediately withdraw from the precincts of Parliament. If a member refuses to leave the Chamber when ordered to do so by the presiding officer in terms of rules, the presiding officer must instruct the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove the member from the Chamber and the precincts of Parliament. If the Sergeant-at-Arms is unable in person to effect the removal of the member, the presiding officer may call upon the Parliamentary Protection Services (PPS) to assist in removing the member from the Chamber and the precincts of Parliament.

If a member resists attempts to be removed from the Chamber, the Sergeant-at-Arms and the PPS may use such force as may be reasonably necessary to overcome any resistance. No member may, in any manner whatsoever, physically intervene in, prevent, obstruct or hinder the removal of another member from the Chamber in terms of the rules. The Speaker patiently, diligently and meticulously applied these rules of the House without fear, favour or prejudice. While the forceful removal of members is an action of last resort, it had to be done to ensure that neither the business of the House nor the president was not obstructed from fulfilling their constitutional functions. It had to be done to ensure Parliament discharges its obligations to the people who elected it.