Cape Town - Hours after her reinstatement as City of Cape Town mayor and DA councillor, Patricia de Lille revealed she was already back at work.

The Western Cape High Court earlier ruled that De Lille be reinstated as mayor and councillor pending a reviewing court's ruling on May 25.

Judge Patrick Gamble said that De Lille, now that she has been reinstated to her position as mayor, must subject herself to the party's disciplinary processes.

She faces misconduct charges.

Gamble also emphasised the court's concern for Cape Town's citizens and said there needed to be stability in the DA leadership.

Following the ruling, De Lille took to Twitter to share her return to office and make a call for "the people of Cape Town" to come first.

Back at work. For the sake of the people of Cape Town, for the sake of good governance, let us rise above our differences and put the people of #CapeTownFirst pic.twitter.com/zd8dZ4vdUG — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) May 15, 2018

De Lille approached the courts on Friday to challenge the constitutionality of Section 3.5.1.2 of the DA’s constitution which states that “a member ceases to be a member of the party when he or she publicly declares his or her intention to resign and or publicly declares his or her resignation from the party”.

The rule was used to oust De Lille as mayor and from the party after she said in an interview with Eusebius McKaiser on 702 Radio that she would resign from the country's second biggest party as soon as she had cleared her name in a bitter dispute with its leadership.

Additional reporting by ANA