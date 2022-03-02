Peaceful protest at Stellenbosch University calls for an end to the war in Ukraine

Cape Town - Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, millions of people have called for peace between the nations and South Africans stood up in solidarity. Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was hard hit, as the Russians conducted rocket strikes.

Citizens from across the world, located in Ukraine, are fleeing the country for safety. The countries have been in conflict since 2014. People from around the world have called for Russian President Vladir Putin to retract his soldiers and attacks on the country.

On Tuesday, hundreds joined the call for peace in Ukraine and held a peaceful protest at Stellenbosch University in collaboration with the United Nations Association of South Africa (UNASA) The current situation also jeopardises global oil prices and threatens to destabilise trade relations and food security, AGRI SA recently reported. Russia and Ukraine are meaningful contributors to the global food chain, accounting for at least 30% of the world's wheat exports, 20% of maize exports and 80% of sunflower oil exports.

Countries across the globe remain on edge as fuel and oil prices are expected to plummet amid the invasion. During the march, protesters could be heard chanting: "stop war everywhere, stop Putin's war".