CAPE TOWN - The Pedal Power Association (PPA), South Africa’s largest cycling organisation, has called on Cape Town’s cyclists to join its anti-crime protest ride on Mandela Day, Thursday July 18. In response to the spate of bike hijackings and robberies on Cape Town’s roads and cycle paths – especially on the cycle path running from the West Coast to Cape Town, as well as routes out to Kommetjie and around Stellenbosch – the PPA will once again shine a light on this and the general lack of safety of all cyclists, the PPA said in a statement.

“This protest ride is our way of expressing our immense frustration with the current situation,” PPA CEO Robert Vogel said.

“The safety of cyclists on our roads is of utmost importance. Since 2011, we have invested millions of rand in various safe cycling campaigns to secure safer roads and awareness for cyclists and to advocate mutual tolerance and respect among road users. We cannot advocate mobility without safety,” he said.

The memorial ride would start at 11.30am from the Greenpoint Urban Park parking area and the ride would follow the various cycle paths along Somerset Road to Adderley Street and Government Avenue to the Houses of Parliament, where a letter stating PPA’s grievances would be delivered to Western Cape premier Alan Winde, transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa, and a representative of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“We would also like to urge everyone attending the ride to write your own letter of grievance and bring it along to hand-over. If you cannot attend the ride, ask a friend to bring your letter along. It’s time that the authorities hear from all of us,” Vogel said.

Marshals would assist during the 12km ride, but there would be no road closures and all cyclists participating in the memorial ride were expected to obey all traffic rules and wear helmets. "Please wear your ‘Stay Wider of the Rider’ cycling jersey, should you have one," he said.

