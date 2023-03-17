PetroSA plans to build network of gas-fired plants in Mossel Bay to fight load shedding

Cape Town – South Africa’s state-owned oil company, the Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa (PetroSA), says it plans to build a network of gas-fired power plants in Mossel Bay in order to fight load shedding
PetroSA board chairperson Nkululeko Poya believes it could be ready in 18 to 24 months’ time and the project could see an additional 180MW of generation capacity fed into the grid.
As reported by TimesLive, PetroSA requires approval from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) before it can proceed with the project.
Poya said the company has plenty of gas and requires approval from Nersa before it can proceed with the project and, if authorised, the national oil company will power the generators with tail gas from its Mossel Bay plant's oil-to-gas process.
“We have gas in our current well domestically. It is sufficient, based on our studies, to be able to power a power plant of the magnitude of 180MW for a period of three to seven years,” Poya told TimesLive.
PetroSA’s plan comes as the government implements its energy action plan to fight load shedding.
The government is working to procure energy from various renewable sources, including 6 800MW of solar and wind power through bid windows 5, 6, and 7 for independent power producers (IPPs).
IOL