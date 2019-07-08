File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A train has caught fire near the Blackheath station in Cape Town, authorities confirmed on Monday night. According to Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott, train number 3230 was Cape Town-bound from Strand when a fire was reported on board one motor coach.

The fire was reported between Melton Rose and Blackheath stations.

Scott said Metrorail response teams rushed to switch off the overhead electricity to enable firefighters to safely extinguish the fire. The fire was under control by approximately 7:50pm.

"Preliminary reports from the scene indicate two minor injuries sustained by commuters jumping from the train, both were treated on site," Scott said.

Photo: Supplied.

She said one motorcoach and an adjoining passenger carriage were damaged.

Metrorail recovery efforts are in progress to remove the train-set before track and electrical infrastructure can be assessed.

Both lines remain closed during recovery efforts until such time as technical teams conduct assessments and declare the lines safe for train operations.

Scott said commuters are advised to make alternative transport arrangements this evening between Kuils River/Strand and Muldersvlei.

The City of Cape Town's traffic and fire and rescue departments also confirmed the incident and that there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is as yet unconfirmed. The full extent and cost estimate of the damage will only be known once Prasa’s loss adjusters has had opportunity to assess the damage.

[email protected]

Weekend Argus