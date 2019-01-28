File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police arrested two bogus police officers carrying an unlicensed firearm in the city centre on Monday morning. Spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said police patrollers spotted the suspects, dressed in police uniform, sitting in a VW Golf in Long Street.

"The men were approached and questioned, and the fact that the one was wearing a ladies uniform shirt raised more suspicion. The two suspects were searched and an unlicensed 9mm firearm with eight rounds of ammunition were found in their possession. The vehicle was fitted was false number plates and the possibility that it is stolen is being investigated", Traut said.

The men, aged 45 and 46, are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's court soon.

Two bogus police officers were arrested in Cape Town on Monday Photos: Supplied by SAPS

They face charges of impersonating a police officer and the illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm.

