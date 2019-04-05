Cannabis energy drinks for sale at the Cannabis expo. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)
Hundreds of visitors attended the second day of the Cannabis Expo at the Grand West Casino. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)
Hundreds of visitors attended the second day of the Cannabis Expo at the GrandWest Casino. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)
Hemporium displaying their products at the cannabis expo. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)
From the Barkery - Cannabis treats for dogs on display at the expo. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)
Hundreds of visitors attended the second day of the Cannabis Expo at the Grand West Casino. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)
Thandeka R. Kunene, CEO of House of Hemp and first medical commercial licence holder in South Africa (right) with Gareth Prince, cannabis activist and legal professional at the Cannabis Expo. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)
Hundreds of visitors attended the second day of the Cannabis Expo at the Grand West Casino. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)
Co-owner of hemp company Hemporium Tony Budden speaking at the Cannabis Expo. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)
Hundreds of visitors attended the second day of the Cannabis Expo at the Grand West Casino. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)
The Cannabis Expo is the largest trade and consumer expo of its kind on the African continent and includes an exhibitor hall, networking and entertainment spaces as well as featuring a Convention Stage that hosts experts from across the industry. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)
CBD Ice Cream for sale at the Cannabis Expo. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)
Hemp products at the Cannabis Expo. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)
South Africa - Cape Town - 05 April 2019 - Fastbuds displaying the different seeds you can import from Spain. Hundreds of visitors attended the second day of the Cannabis Expo at the Grand West Casino. The Cannabis Expo is the largest trade and consumer expo of its kind on the African continent and includes an exhibitor hall, networking and entertainment spaces as well as featuring a Convention Stage that hosts experts from across the industry. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)
People looking at all the different types of cannabis seeds you can order at the Dutch Passion stand. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)
Hundreds of visitors attended the second day of the Cannabis Expo at the Grand West Casino. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)
Hundreds of visitors attended the second day of the Cannabis Expo at the Grand West Casino. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)
Cape Town - It has been less than a year since using cannabis at home was made legal, and now Cape Town is hosting the largest cannabis expo on the continent at the GrandWest Arena.

The expo which runs until Sunday has more than 100 exhibitors showcasing a variety of cannabis-related products and services from all sectors in the industry including health care, medicinal, growing, harvesting and processing technologies, product retailers and innovators, legislation groups and government departments.

“The Cannabis Expo is not just about the recreational, it is not about promoting the notion of getting high, but rather has a focus on having a central, controlled place where experts in the industry impart valuable knowledge, make available cannabis-related products and educate and inform South Africa and the world about this vast industry," said director Silas Howarth.

“The opportunities within the industry are indeed endless and after a huge demand, we are excited at being welcomed by the Mother City to once again prove that Cape Town can compete on the world stage.”

Tickets cost R145 and are available at Computicket.

Cape Times