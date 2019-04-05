Cape Town - It has been less than a year since using cannabis at home was made legal, and now Cape Town is hosting the largest cannabis expo on the continent at the GrandWest Arena. The expo which runs until Sunday has more than 100 exhibitors showcasing a variety of cannabis-related products and services from all sectors in the industry including health care, medicinal, growing, harvesting and processing technologies, product retailers and innovators, legislation groups and government departments.

“The Cannabis Expo is not just about the recreational, it is not about promoting the notion of getting high, but rather has a focus on having a central, controlled place where experts in the industry impart valuable knowledge, make available cannabis-related products and educate and inform South Africa and the world about this vast industry," said director Silas Howarth.

“The opportunities within the industry are indeed endless and after a huge demand, we are excited at being welcomed by the Mother City to once again prove that Cape Town can compete on the world stage.”

Tickets cost R145 and are available at Computicket.

Cape Times