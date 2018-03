More than 40 firefighters battled to put out a fire that left 500 people in homeless in Dunoon. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Around 42 firefighters from the City of Cape Town battled a fire that broke out in Usasaza Road in DuNoon at about 05:30 on Tuesday morning.









The City's fire crews are currently busy with mop-up operations.





LISTEN: Theo Layne from the City of Cape Town comments on the Dunoon shack fire.



Hundreds of people were left homeless after a fire broke in the Site 5 informal settlement in Dunoon. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency/ANA

The cause of a fire that left 500 people in Dunoon's Site 5 informal settlement homeless is unknown. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency/ANA

IOL

Approximately 100 Informal structures in the Site 5 informal settlement were destroyed and more than 500 people displaced. No injuries were reported.