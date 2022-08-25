PICS &VIDEO Four buses set alight after taxis impounded in Cape Town

Cape Town - In what is believed to be retaliation for taxis being impounded, three Golden Arrow buses were torched in Nyanga on Thursday morning. Golden Arrow spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer confirmed the bus company has been dealt another heavy blow.

The incidents took place before 10am at the Nyanga bus terminus and in Philippi. “Golden Arrow can confirm that three buses were petrol bombed on Govan Mbeki and Emms Drive at approximately 9.30 this morning and a fourth bus was set alight on Eisleben and Sheffield. “In the first incident no injuries were reported but in the second our driver suffered head injuries.

“The information available to us currently would seem to link this to a traffic operation earlier today in the area in which a number of taxis were impounded. “This brazen violence is unacceptable and we call on the authorities to fulfil their mandate to ensure the safety of our drivers and passengers,” Dyke-Beyer told IOL. A City of Cape Town vehicle was also gutted during this alleged retaliation by those in the taxi industry.

City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs confirmed this. “The City’s Traffic Service confirms that five vehicles have been set alight in the Nyanga area this morning – four Golden Arrow buses and one City truck. “All Services are on scene, and the City’s Fire and Rescue Service has extinguished all the burning vehicles.

“There are reports that some passengers were injured in one of the attacks, but SAPS or EMS would be best placed to confirm. “Currently, no roads are closed, but the City advises motorists to be cautious when travelling through the area,” Jacobs said. Police have sent in Public Order Policing to monitor the area.

Provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said no arrests had been made at this stage. “Public Order Police, supported by Nyanga SAPS and Metro Police are currently monitoring a situation in the Nyanga area where several buses and vehicles were set alight, by yet-to-be-identified suspects,” he said. Swartbooi confirmed an operation was conducted by law enforcement officials.

“The City of Cape Town Traffic Services, assisted by Nyanga SAPS and Law Enforcement, conducted a compliance operation early this morning, Thursday that focussed on illegal sedan taxis. “SAPS deployment will remain in the area until calm has been restored,” Swartbooi said. [email protected]