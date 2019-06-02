CAPE TOWN - A series of attacks on trucks in KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape over the weekend have left one truck driver seriously wounded. In Western Cape, a 50-year-old truck driver sustained serious burn wounds when his truck was petrol bombed and another petrol bomb was thrown at him by a group of men along the N1 about 10km from Touws River, in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics came across the incident at about 1am, where they found the driver’s truck well alight on the side of the road, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

The driver was found some distance away from his truck. He had sustained serious burn wounds and a possible injury to his ankle.

"He explained to paramedics that he and his brother pulled over on the side of the highway with their trucks to rest. While he was sleeping, a petrol bomb was thrown through one of the windows of his truck’s cab, setting it alight. He manged to jump out of the truck and was apparently chased by an unknown number of men who threw another petrol bomb directly at him."

He was treated by paramedics on the scene and later transported to Mediclinic Worcester for further care.

Touws River police and Worcester Fire Department officials attended the scene. Local authorities would investigate the incident, Vermaak said.

In KwaZulu-Natal meanwhile, at least four trucks were reportedly torched on the N3 near Mooi River, Frere and Pietermaritzburg on Saturday night and on Sunday morning.

According to East Coast Radio, two heavy goods vehicles were petrol bombed, resulting in the closure of the highway for several hours.

KZN authorities confirmed that the drivers of the trucks managed to get out of the burning vehicles.

