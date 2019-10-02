Cape Town - A group of Cape Flats business owners have come together to pimp out matric pupils for their balls FREE of charge.
The CEO of AllWheel.co.za, Fawwaz Mowlana, 25, and his COO, Rodger Abrahams, got together with Thorp Plumstead, LucidEye Photography and Autozone Eisleben to sponsor the matric balls for “as many pupils as they possibly can”.
The teens are being supplied with everything they need for their big night, including clothing, make-up, hair, nails, photography, and a car of their choice.
The people at Autozone Eisleben are even going so far as to making special number plates for the cars, the wording which is chosen by the lucky pupil, and which they can take home as a souvenir.
Fawwaz is excited and said the three events they have had so far have been successful, but he wants to do more, before “matric ball season” ends.