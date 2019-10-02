PICS: Cape businesses team up to gift pupils with all-expenses-paid matric farewells









CEO of AllWheel.co.za, Fawwaz Mowlana, 25, and his COO, Rodger Abrahams Cape Town - A group of Cape Flats business owners have come together to pimp out matric pupils for their balls FREE of charge. The CEO of AllWheel.co.za, Fawwaz Mowlana, 25, and his COO, Rodger Abrahams, got together with Thorp Plumstead, LucidEye Photography and Autozone Eisleben to sponsor the matric balls for “as many pupils as they possibly can”. The teens are being supplied with everything they need for their big night, including clothing, make-up, hair, nails, photography, and a car of their choice. The people at Autozone Eisleben are even going so far as to making special number plates for the cars, the wording which is chosen by the lucky pupil, and which they can take home as a souvenir. Fawwaz is excited and said the three events they have had so far have been successful, but he wants to do more, before “matric ball season” ends.

His car dealership is only nine months old but is doing very well, he said.

The Lentegeur businessman said he decided to help needy matric boys and girls, many of whom do not have the means to give their school years a fitting farewell.

Mogammad Ajoubaar with his matric ball car. Picture: Supplied





“We have done really well and I approached everyone we know who could possibly help us,” said Fawwaz.

“We will find everything you need and it is all to give our children that stepping stone into a positive future. We want to give that to them and so much more.”

Ibtishaam Bruckner, 21, who is in Grade 12 at Woodlands High in Mitchells Plain, was one of the beneficiaries and she said she had a stunning night.

Woodlands High pupil Ibtishaam Bruckner chose a Range Rover for her matric ball. Picture: Supplied





The teen from Heinz Park was hooked up with her dream car, a Range Rover SUV, and said she felt like a VIP.

“It was a great evening and I am very grateful to the teams who made this the most amazing evening for me and my family,” she said.

If you need help with your matric ball, email your name, a motivation letter, school name and the date of the event to [email protected]

Daily Voice