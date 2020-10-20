PICS: Cape cops find R5m stolen jewellery stash and cash in raids at Stikland, Belville storage facilities

Durban - Members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit recovered stolen valued at millions of rands at storage facilities in Stikland and Belville South on Monday. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said officers were tipped off about a truck hijacking in Kuilsrivier a few days before. The truck was carrying cigarettes. Rwexana said officers were led to a facility in Skitland where they recovered the cigarettes. "A preliminary investigation led the members to another storage facility in Bellville South where more presumed stolen property was confiscated," Rwexana said. Rwexana said the stolen property comprised of jewellery worth R5 million linked to robberies perpetrated at various jewellery stores in Cape Town, Franschhoek and Stellenbosch in 2019, printers, toners and cameras.

Police recovered R5m worth of jewellery stolen at various jewellery stores in Cape Town, Franschhoek and Stellenbosch in 2019 Picture: SAPS

The investigation team further conducted a search at the residence of one of the suspects and seized 14 stolen cellphones worth R283 000, a cash amount of R360 000 was also confiscated.

Cash was also seized during the raids. Picture: SAPS

Printers, toners and cameras were confiscated by police. Picture: SAPS

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

In another investigation, six men linked to an attempted armed robbery in Jacobsdal were arrested following a high speed chase on the N12 south near Kimberley.

SAPS spokesperson, Captain Olebogeng Tawana, said the Kimberley Flying Squad, Northern Cape Provincial Trio Crime Task Team, Modderrivier Visible Police and Kimberley Search and Rescue Unit reacted swiftly in backing up Jacobsdal Police on the N12 South, as the suspects were pursued in a high speed chase towards Kimberley, subsequent to an attempted armed robbery at a church in Jacobsdal.

"The suspects were intercepted on the N12 South near Kimberley. Two getaway vehicles, a white Mercedes Benz, and a metallic silver grey Polo Vivo were recovered. Police also recovered a firearm and a tool, believed have been used in the commission of a crime, was also seized by police,“ Tawana said.

The suspects were handed over to Jacobsdal Police for further investigation," Tawana said.

