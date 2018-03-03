Cape Town - Hundreds of children took part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour Junior ahead of the main event next week.

The fun ride took place at the Cape Town Stadium Precinct, with three distances to suit all ages, skill and fitness levels, namely, 1.3km (0-6 years), 4km (6-12 years) and 7km (6-12 years).

The children were encouraged to dress up as a pedalling princess or favourite character, a superhero or super star, and many rose to he occasion.

The Cape Town Cycle Tour #40take2 will be staged on 11 March 2018, with a new Start at the Grand Parade Precinct. Last year the tour was cancelled due to winds in excess of 100km/hour on parts of the route, and the need to urgently clear the roads for emergency vehicles to attend to fires.

This year the Cape Town Cycle Tour faced the challenge of the water crisis.

Director David Bellairs said the decison to proceed with the event was taken after careful consideration and taking into account that the Cycle Tour has a huge positive economic effect on the city, as well as spin-offs in terms of community upliftment programmes and charity initiatives.

“Over R500-million flows into the Western Cape economy during the week of the Cycle Tour,” Bellairs said.

Eliminating the event’s reliance on municipal drinking water will be achieved through a variety of strategies and solutions including:

• The use of grey water

• The use of de-salinated water

• Spring water brought in from outside the City of Cape Town

• Chemical toilets & hand sanitisers

• No shower facilities will be provided

IOL and ANA

