PICS: Cape Town Magistrate’s Court evacuated after bomb scare

Cape Town – The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court was cleared after an alleged bomb threat was received on Tuesday morning.
Security staff rushed to move people out of the building.
According to a witness, Peter Reid, he was waiting for a prosecutor on the second floor of the building when a security guard came running, screaming “bomb threat”.
“It was so bizarre. Everyone was just acting like ‘oh, so what?’.
“Everybody moved from upstairs downstairs and was sitting and lounging around. Security was just walking around like it was just a normal day at the office.
“Eventually one security guard chased everyone out and said we all needed to leave the building,” Reid told IOL.
He said there was no chaos, everyone was calm and people took their time leaving the building.
“I am just sitting here monitoring the situation. Everything is so laid back.
They chased everyone out but the prisoners remained inside. It was so weird,” he said.
Once outside, the police’s explosive’s unit were dispatched to the court building and the area was cordoned off.
By midday, people were queuing to re-enter the courtroom.
Provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed the incident.
He said the building was evacuated at 9.30am.
“According to reports the receptionist received a telephone call from an anonymous caller alleging that there is a bomb inside court 22 and 23, at Cape Town Magistrate’s Court building.
“SAPS K9 Unit members were despatched to attend to the bomb threat,” van Wyk said.
IOL