CAPE TOWN - Police in Strand at Somerset West, Cape Town have arrested four men after raiding a large cannabis production facility, Western Cape police said on Sunday. Following information received by the provincial detective organised crime investigations unit, an operation was conducted at a warehouse in Boundary Road, Strand Industria on Friday, Captain FC van Wyk said.

At about 10.50 they entered the premises where they uncovered "a massive hydroponic cannabis laboratory".

Numerous steel sheds, of which over 50 were fully equipped laboratories with plants in various stages of cultivation, were found in various sections in the warehouse. Fertiliser and other growth products were also found as well as an area for the planting of seedlings. A substantial amount of dried cannabis heads, the end product, was also seized. The value was still to be determined, but it was estimated at a substantial amount.

Four men, aged 51, 25, 32, and 40, were arrested and were due to appear in the Strand Magistrate's Court on Monday, Van Wyk said.

African News Agency (ANA)