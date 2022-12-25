PICS: Love, laughter shared as Christmas Lunch under the Bridge proves to be a success

Cape Town - As millions around the world celebrate Christmas with family and friends, a group of housing insecure people from Cape Town share the cheer and joy after they were treated to a day of love, laughter and good food. Two local non-profit organisations teamed up again this year to bring Christmas Lunch under the Bridge for the second year.

Bryan Torien, from the Breaking Boundaries Building Bridges, and radio and TV personality Soli Philander, from the Soli Philander Foundation were smiling from ear to ear at the success of the event which was held this year at the Springfield Terrace’s courtyard in District Six. Guests were invited to be seated at 12pm on Christmas Eve. Torien and Philander have been hard at work for weeks to ensure the event was a success and indeed it was.

"Christmas lunch under the bridge 2022 was absolutely amazing. From the floral arrangements done by Kelly from Blom and Beautiful, to the decor done by the team from the Soli Philander Foundation with the centre pieces to the guests who arrived. "A few of our earmarked guests didn't make it but we fed over 50 people on the day," Torien told IOL. Guests were served a four-course meal.

For a starter seafood gratin was served. The main meal consisted of butter chicken curry, roti, roast chicken, roast lamb, roast vegetables, yellow rice, and roast potatoes. Guests were also spoilt for choice with such desserts as trifle, boeber (a Cape Malay delicacy), and more. Torien previously said the aim was to spread love.

The love and joy was palpable on the day. "We had an amazing day. The guests sang, they danced, and they ate. They had a good time. "Most importantly, they felt loved. We were able to spread love and cheer and hope with our guests," Torien said.