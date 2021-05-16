PICS: Several suspected poachers arrested in Table Mountain National Park

Cape Town - South African National Parks (SANParks) arrested of several suspected poachers in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) during the last few days.

On 12 May 2021, a suspected poacher was arrested for fishing for West Coast Rock Lobster during the closed season in Gifkommetjie in the Cape of Good Hope Section of TMNP. Eight ring nets and one rubber duck were confiscated.

The suspects dumped the west coast rock lobsters in the ocean after being chased by the rangers. During the night, marine law enforcement followed divers in the water and prevented suspicious vehicles from entering the TMNP Marine Protected Area from Simon’s Town to Smuts area.

The following morning, while conducting foot patrols, the team found 11 net bags containing 500 abalone.

On 13 May 2021, one suspected poacher was arrested at Miller’s Point for possession of 20 shucked and four whole state abalone.

On 13 May 2021, one suspected poacher was arrested at Miller’s Point for possession of 20 shucked and four whole state abalone. Picture: Supplied

The following morning, while conducting foot patrols, the team found 11 net bags containing 500 abalone.

TMNP Park Manager, Frans van Rooyen said: “All confiscated items were booked with the South African Police Services. A case of poaching has been opened with the SAPS in Simons Town”.

He added that TMNP together with its law enforcement partners in the SAPS, City of Cape Town and other agencies are working together to fight the scourge of abalone poaching.

“The teams have been conducting daily sea patrols in the Marine Protected Areas of TMNP to fight against poaching that threatens the Marine Resources.”

“We really appreciate the assistance and support we are getting from the City of Cape Town Marine Law Enforcement Unit and SAPS. I'd also like to thank the TMNP rangers for a spectacular job well done,” concluded van Rooyen.