PICS: Tourists rescued along hiking trails above Camps Bay in Cape Town

Cape Town – Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) volunteers had their work cut out for them when foreign tourists hiking in the mountains above the Atlantic Seaboard got into difficulty on Wednesday.
In the first incident, an Australian hiker believed to be in his 50s fell while hiking up the Blinkwater Ravine above Camps Bay.
According to the report released by the WSAR, he slipped and fell while attempting to ascend a steep section of the trail, injuring his ankle.
The hiker was unable to walk any further and called for help.
“Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) teams were immediately activated and were quickly transported to the top of the mountain with the kind assistance of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway.
Rescue team uses hi-tech stretcher to help ferry woman injured while hiking on Table Mountain
PICS: Wilderness search crews rescue hiker trapped in Cederburg mountain cracks for 17 hours
Drone used to rescue lost hiker and tour guide on Cape Town hiking trail
PICS: Family rescued after being stranded at Krantzkloof Reserve for 10 hours
“The teams swiftly made their way across and down to the patient. He was assessed and the Western Cape Department of Health EMS/Air Mercy Service (AMS) rescue helicopter was called on for assistance.
“The patient was placed in a rescue harness and hoisted up into the helicopter, before being flown to a nearby landing zone. He was then transported to hospital by ambulance,” the WSAR said.
The second incident involved a family of four from Norway. Two adults and two children, aged 9 and 11, were rescued from Blind Gully above Camps Bay after they lost their way while ascending the Diagonal Route.
The WSAR said the family continued to follow a faint trail after they missed their turn-off.
The Western Cape Department of Health EMS/AMS rescue helicopter was already in the area after being called out for the Australian hiker and a decision was made to hoist the stranded family into the helicopter.
They were flown to a nearby landing zone.
WSAR spokesperson David Nel praised the organisation’s team members for their commitment and for giving up their time with their families to rush to the aid of distressed hikers.
“We’ve had a busy start to the new year with teams responding to multiple call-outs each day, and yet there seems to be no end to their commitment.
“We wish our patient a speedy recovery and hope that they enjoy more of our beautiful province. We ask that all wilderness enthusiasts help us by sharing the emergency contact number – 021 937 0300 – and sharing our posts and the #IAmWildernessSafe campaign,” Nel said.