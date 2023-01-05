PICS: Tourists rescued along hiking trails above Camps Bay in Cape Town

Cape Town – Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) volunteers had their work cut out for them when foreign tourists hiking in the mountains above the Atlantic Seaboard got into difficulty on Wednesday. In the first incident, an Australian hiker believed to be in his 50s fell while hiking up the Blinkwater Ravine above Camps Bay.

According to the report released by the WSAR, he slipped and fell while attempting to ascend a steep section of the trail, injuring his ankle. Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) volunteers responded to two emergencies above Camps Bay yesterday. Picture: Rob Burger and Nicholas Le Maitre/WSAR The hiker was unable to walk any further and called for help. “Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) teams were immediately activated and were quickly transported to the top of the mountain with the kind assistance of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway.

WSAR volunteers rescued five tourists hiking above Camps Bay on Wednesday. Picture: Rob Burger and Nicholas Le Maitre/WSAR “The teams swiftly made their way across and down to the patient. He was assessed and the Western Cape Department of Health EMS/Air Mercy Service (AMS) rescue helicopter was called on for assistance. “The patient was placed in a rescue harness and hoisted up into the helicopter, before being flown to a nearby landing zone. He was then transported to hospital by ambulance,” the WSAR said. WSAR volunteers conduct a rescue operation above Camps Bay. Picture: Rob Burger and Nicholas Le Maitre/WSAR The second incident involved a family of four from Norway. Two adults and two children, aged 9 and 11, were rescued from Blind Gully above Camps Bay after they lost their way while ascending the Diagonal Route.

The WSAR said the family continued to follow a faint trail after they missed their turn-off. Five tourists were rescued by helicopter from hiking trails above Camps Bay yesterday. Picture: Rob Burger and Nicholas Le Maitre/WSAR The Western Cape Department of Health EMS/AMS rescue helicopter was already in the area after being called out for the Australian hiker and a decision was made to hoist the stranded family into the helicopter. WSAR volunteers were involved in two rescue operations above Camps Bay on Wednesday. Picture: Rob Burger and Nicholas Le Maitre/WSAR They were flown to a nearby landing zone.

