Cape Town - Two suspects have been arrested on the R62 road between Uniondale and Joubertinia in the southern Cape after they were found in possession of dagga worth over a million rand.

According to the Western Cape Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), an intelligence-led operation by a multi-disciplinary team comprising members from the Hawks’ serious organised crime unit, Oudtshoorn crime intelligence and local police, resulted in the arrest of two suspects, aged 51 and 57, following information received regarding a vehicle reportedly transporting dagga from the Eastern Cape to George on Wednesday.

“The team was monitoring the R62 road between Uniondale and Joubertinia following information received regarding a vehicle reportedly transporting dagga from the Eastern Cape to George when they spotted a white Colt bakkie towing a trailer.

“The vehicle was stopped and searched resulting in the discovery of over 23 bags of dagga, weighing approximately 825kg being seized. The confiscated dagga has an estimated street value of approximately R1.1 million,” the Hawks said.

The pair who are from Port Elizabeth were arrested and their vehicle impounded. They were expected to appear before the George Magistrate’s court on Friday.

African News Agency/ANA