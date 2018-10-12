Officers arrested two people and seized abalone worth around R10 million in Mowbray. Photo: Supplied by SAPS.

CAPE TOWN - Officers arrested two people and seized abalone worth around R10 million in Mowbray on Friday, Western Cape police said.





Police spokesman Andre Traut said in a statement that officers initially responded to a house robbery.





"While attending to the complaint the [police] members noticed that the residence is being used as an abalone processing plant, and decided to search premises. This led to the discovery of abalone and equipment to process abalone for export purposes," said Traut.





"The arrested suspects claimed that they were tied up by seven suspects who fled the scene with abalone, whereafter they made alarm and notified police."





The suspects, a man and a woman, are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

