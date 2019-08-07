CAPE TOWN - Police arrested two foreign nationals and seized abalone worth R4 million during a raid at a premises in Hermanus, police said on Wednesday. In a statement, police spokesman FC van Wyk said officers searched the premises in Protea Park in Hermanus during a joint crime intelligence operation by the Hawks, crime intelligence and the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries.

"They found a drying facility, and in two separate rooms members found dry abalone and buckets with shucked abalone," he said.

"They seized 526.1 kg dried and 644.0 kg wet abalone with an estimated street value of R3,944,327."

Two suspects, aged 20 and 30, were arrested and will appear in the Hermanus Magistrates Court once charged.

African News Agency (ANA)