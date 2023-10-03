Pink for purpose: Clover to rebrand popular diary products to raise breast cancer awareness

Clover and PinkDrive partner up for the rebranding of some of Clover’s most loved dairy products to limited edition pink packaging to raise awareness for breast cancer as well as educate and encourage the public to get tested for early detection of this disease. Clover plans to donate 20 cents to PinkDrive for every Pink Clover purchase, supporting the fight against breast cancer by acquiring a R3 million mammogram machine.

It will further support PinkDrive's efforts to conduct screenings for early detection of breast cancer. Additionally, to show support for this lifesaving cause, consumers will also be able to scan a QR code found on the packaging, point of sale touch points, and Clover’s social media bios to make a donation of their choice if they so choose. Noelene Kotschan, CEO and Founder of PinkDrive, has emphasised the urgency of early detection through screening to improve breast cancer survival rates.

“In South Africa, breast cancer stands as the most prevalent cancer among women, yet the survival rate lingers at a mere 40%. In higher-income countries, the survival rate soars to 70%. The disparity is stark, which is why screening for early detection is imperative; it can help save lives. "Our mission is to prolong livelihoods through early detection and prevent as many people as we can from succumbing to gender-related cancers,” Kotschan said. Kotschan further explained that time is of the essence when it comes to cancer detection and treatment. With the potential for years to pass before symptoms manifest, early detection becomes a lifeline, offering individuals a fighting chance for survival through timely intervention.

“Recognising the critical importance of early detection, having Clover support our drives not only raises awareness but also provides medically uninsured South Africans with the opportunity to get tested,” continues Kotschan. “The aim of the campaign is to trigger a ripple effect of change with every drop of Pink Clover product, encouraging every person to participate as each contribution makes a very real difference and highlights the commendable efforts of PinkDrive during this breast cancer awareness month,” Kotschan added. Clover’s Brand Group Manager, Jani Menikou, says: “Cancer is a reality that has touched the lives of countless individuals, whether through personal experiences or the experiences of loved ones.

“In recognition of the profound impact of cancer on our communities, Clover is proud to announce its partnership with PinkDrive, a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to creating awareness through education and early detection,” Menikou said. Menikou said that this collaboration emphasises Clover's commitment to supporting vital initiatives that address pressing health concerns. “PinkDrive's tireless efforts in the fight against cancer align seamlessly with Clover's mission to make a positive difference in the lives of its employees, consumers, and the wider community” Menikou said.