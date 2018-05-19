Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s transport and urban development authority (TDA) is planning two major infrastructure projects that will transform Dunoon, north of Milnerton, into a well-developed neighbourhood where residents will have access to a first-class public transport facility and formal housing opportunities, the city said on Sunday.

The city shared its vision for the development of a new neighbourhood opposite Dunoon, as well as the details about the upgrade of the minibus-taxi facility in Dumani Road with the Dunoon leadership during a workshop at the Civic Centre on Saturday, mayoral committee member for transport and urban development Brett Herron said.

"I believe that these two infrastructure projects have the potential to turn Dunoon into [a] well-developed neighbourhood, and that residents from Dunoon will reap the fruits of our investment for years to come," he said.

The city would start the upgrade of the minibus-taxi facility within the next two months if all went as planned. "We expect that the new public transport hub will be fully operational within the next two years. Once completed, residents from Dunoon will have access to a first-class facility which will make their commuting experience more convenient.

"As for the new neighbourhood which we intend to establish across from Dunoon, work is under way to prepare the land for an integrated human settlement development. We are extremely excited about these projects. I am also looking forward to further engagements with the local community once the planning process for the new neighbourhood has been finalised," Herron said.

The TDA would spend over R42 million on the upgrade of the Dunoon minibus-taxi facility located on the corner of Potsdam and Dumani Roads. Nearly 8000 commuters used the minibus-taxi facility on weekdays from where they travelled to Bellville, Nyanga, Centre Point, Witsand, and Wolwerivier, among others.

"The taxis operate from an open piece of land with no public transport infrastructure and facilities. During the winter months the area turns into a mud bath, and commuters have to queue in wind, rain and sun with no protection against the elements," Herron said.

The project would convert the minibus-taxi facility into a public transport interchange with covered walkways for commuters, a covered area from where the taxis will operate, an office building for meetings, shops, waiting areas, ablution facilities, and refuse storage.

The TDA had recently acquired the open land situated on the other side of the N7 highway across from Dunoon and north of Richwood. "On this land we intend to create a new neighbourhood complete with housing opportunities, supported by a range of community facilities and amenities. The development will include state-subsidised breaking new ground houses, and sites for retail and light industrial uses will be considered during the planning process so that those living in the area will have access to job opportunities," Herron said.

"We were able to confirm funding and accelerate the initiation of this project by redirecting funds that were intended for the expansion of Wolwerivier, a temporary relocation area close to Melkbosstrand, to this newly acquired site near Dunoon. The new neighbourhood is far better located. It is closer to transport and job opportunities, and opposite from the already established Dunoon neighbourhood," he said.

African News Agency/ANA