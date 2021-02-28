Police appeal for assistance after two cops killed in Cape Town

Cape Town - Western Cape acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile has instituted a 72-hour activation plan to apprehend those responsible for the death of two police officers in Kraaifontein in Cape Town in the early hours of of Saturday morning.

"At around 01:25 the members were on patrol in Phumla Street in Bloekombos when their vehicle came under fire in an apparent ambush. Both members were killed on the scene and robbed of their official firearms," Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said in a statement.

The identities of the murdered sergeant and constable would be released at a later stage, he said.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) had been assigned to investigate the circumstances "surrounding this heinous act against the state, and we appeal to the public to come forward with information that will assist us to bring these criminals to book, as there is no space in society for them. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stop on 086-00-10111", Traut said.

Patekile had expressed his sincere condolence to the families of the two officers and vowed his support to them "during these challenging times".