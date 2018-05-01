Cape Town - The Directorate for Priority Crimes (the Hawks) and police are still searching for a group of men who attacked two police officers in Khayelitsha last month.

One suspect has been arrested and appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder on Monday.

Lwandile Wiseman Somdaka, 32, was arrested on April 26 at his home in Ilitha Park, Khayelitsha.

Police spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said its believed he was part of a group of men who attacked Constable Ncedo Katoyi and his partner while they were on duty responding to a complaint in Site C.

When they returning to their police van, the two police officers came under fire. Katoyi died on the scene, while his partner was wounded in the attack. The suspects also stole Katoyi's service pistol.

Somdaka will remain behind bars until his next court appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on May 7.

Police have appealed to anyone with information on the other suspects to contact the investigating officer, Captain Joubert on 082 3027 114.

African News Agency/ANA