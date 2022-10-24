Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Police find vehicle of missing Stellenbosch couple

Published Oct 24, 2022

Cape Town - All law enforcement agencies are on the scene in Stellenbosch where two bodies were found on Monday.

Residents and family members of Leila Lees, 18, and Ethan Kirkland, 19, who were reported missing on Saturday, are also at the scene.

Kirkland is a student at Stellenbosch University.

All law enforcement officials were on scene in Stellenbosch on Monday. Photo: supplied/Andre Snyman

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the pair were last seen at The Niche apartment block at on Friday at about 5pm.

They were driving in Kirkland’s maroon Subaru Forester, with the registration number CA280247.

Residents in the area immediately started searching for the couple and WhatsApp groups were opened.

All law enforcement officials were on the scene in Stellenbosch on Monday. Photo: supplied/Andre Snyman

Police divers were called in after two bodies could be seen in the vehicle.

It remains unclear whether the bodies found at the scene were that of the missing couple, although the vehicle appeared to be Kirkland’s.

This is a developing story.

