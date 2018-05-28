Cape Town - A Durbanville doctor, dubbed “the Gangster Doctor”, was shot and killed outside a nightclub on Sunday morning.

Doctor Clinton King had apparently been visiting with friends in Atlantis, but headed to the Tiger’s Eye nightclub following an argument.

King was previously employed at Tygerberg Hospital’s Trauma Unit. It is not clear where he was employed at the time of his death.

According to witnesses, a man had approached him outside the nightclub and opened fire, shooting him twice from behind.

He was hit in the neck and in the chest.

He says King collapsed and died on the scene, apparently bleeding to death.

He says the shooter ran off and people from inside the club rushed outside to assist, but it was too late for King.

The Daily Voice contacted King’s wife to ask about the incident but the widow said: “I have no comment.”

In 2014, King was arrested for having an arsenal of illegal firearms.

He was also alleged to be part of the Hard Livings gang between 2006 and 2010 and faced several charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca).

At the time, the State said he was found in possession of guns which he allegedly sold to gangs, in particular members of the Hard Livings.

He was also allegedly found in possession of drugs worth more than R50 000 on another occasion.

It was alleged that in Durbanville on 18 October, he was found with a 9mm Parabellum semi-automatic pistol and a 6.35 calibre Star semi-automatic pistol.

Both had their serial numbers erased and he did not have a licence or permit.

He was also found with a 6.35mm semi-automatic pistol with a serial number and 16 9mm cartridges and 42 6.35mm cartridges.

The State further alleged that on 10 June 2012, King failed to lock away a 9mm Glock pistol in a safe and that he had lost or disposed of it and failed to report it missing.

King is accused of giving guns and ammunition to a man who was legally not allowed to possess one.

The case was peppered with problems including documents going missing, and outstanding documents that were never submitted to court.

It is not clear whether King was ever convicted on any of these charges.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Monday a case of murder has been opened for investigation and no arrests have been made yet.

“Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Sunday at about 3.50am outside a nightclub in Wesfleur Circle, Atlantis, where a 44-year-old man was fatally wounded, is under investigation,” he says.

“Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

