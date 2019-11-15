Police investigate if cop murder was a gang hit









Crime scene experts are on the scene of a shooting incident in Bishop Lavis where a 52-year-old Lieutenant Colonel was shot dead. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - A police officer has been gunned down in Bishop Lavis in what is believed to be a gang hit. The 54-year-old lieutenant-colonel was attached to the provincial Firearm, Liquor and Second-Hand Goods Control (FLASH) Unit and was shot as he reversed out of his driveway in 11th Street. It is believed a lone gunman approached the driver’s window and opened fire. Lt.-Col. André Kay was shot five times in the head and upper body, and was found slumped over in the passenger seat of his light blue Chevrolet Aveo. He was alone in the car and 10 cartridges were found on the scene, five of which inside the car.

Neighbours claim the shooter was dropped off in a white VW Golf with four other occupants inside at about 6.30am.

It is believed the shooter hid next to the front fence and waited for Kay, who appeared five minutes later.

The officer was not robbed.

Police spokesman, Captain FC van Wyk, said they are trying to establish whether the incident was gang-related.

A family member told the Daily Voice Kay had been a cop for nearly 30 years and that they were all shocked by his murder.

Kay was unmarried, had no children and took care of his 81-year-old mother, Alice.

“We are all still in shock. He was good to everyone he met. He was on his way to take a friend to hospital as he was currently on leave,” his niece, Kim Kay, told the Daily Voice.

“My grandmother heard the shots and went to the window. She called us immediately and everyone rushed here.

“The police were already on the scene and he had passed on.

“He was very kind and always willing to help people. He was Ma Alice’s right hand. She is very sad.”

Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed: “It is alleged the official had just gotten into his vehicle at 6.50am when an unknown gunman in a vehicle fired several shots at him. He died on the scene.”

Acting Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt.-General Sindile Mfazi, conveyed his condolences to the family, and Western Cape Premiere Alan Winde visited Alice on Thursday.

Anyone with information can contact the Anti-Gang Unit on 0800 664 264.

Daily Voice