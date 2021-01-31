Police launch manhunt after 6 men murdered in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for three suspects after the murder of six men in Khayelitsha on Saturday night.

“As part of an investigation into the murder of six Khayelitsha men, Western Cape provincial detectives have launched a manhunt for three suspects. The investigation follows an incident where the assailants shot and killed five men, seriously wounding two in a shack at the PJS informal settlement on Saturday evening. The two injured victims were taken to a medical facility where the sixth victim later died,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

“Reports indicate that the victims between the ages of 29 and 36 were inside a friend’s home at the PJS informal settlement when at approximately 19:30 three armed suspects entered the shack and started shooting. The deceased men were all from Khayelitsha.”

Potelwa said that police have intensified the search for the suspects as the 72-hour activation plan for the mobilisation of resources was activated.

“Anyone who has information that will help in expediting the police investigation, is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111 or utilise the My SAPS App. All information received will be handled in strict confidence,” said Potelwa.